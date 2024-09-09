Lifestyle

Finland to Sweden: 7 countries with cleanest air qualities

Maintaining clean air quality is crucial for a healthy environment. Countries like Finland, Sweden, Norway, Canada are renowned for their exceptional air quality and green policies

Image credits: Pixabay

Finland

Finland boasts some of the cleanest air in the world, credited to its abundant forests and commitment to green energy

Image credits: pexels

Sweden

Sweden's clean air results from its dedication to renewable energy, especially wind, solar power. The country has significantly reduced carbon emissions by sustainable practices

Image credits: stockphoto

Switzerland

Switzerland’s high air quality is a result of its stringent environmental regulations, use of renewable energy, and clean public transportation

Image credits: Freepik

New Zealand

New Zealand’s isolated location, low population density, and reliance on renewable energy contribute to its high air quality

Image credits: iSTOCK

Norway

Norway leads in environmental protection, using hydropower as primary energy. Its initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions, reliance on electric cars further enhance its air quality

Image credits: Getty

Canada

Canada’s vast wilderness, green policies contribute to clean air. With low population density in many areas, strict pollution controls, Canadian cities rank among world’s cleanest

Image credits: Pixabay

Estonia

Estonia is a pioneer in reducing industrial emissions, embracing green technology, and preserving forests. Its small population and large green spaces contribute significantly

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One