Green grapes to avocados: Fruits to reduce bad cholesterol

Lifestyle
Eating fiber-rich green grapes can help lower cholesterol levels.
Consuming avocados, rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, can also help lower cholesterol.
Including fiber-rich green apples in your diet can help lower cholesterol.
Fiber-rich okra can help lower bad cholesterol levels.
Kiwi fruit, with its vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol.
Eating green pears, which contain fiber and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol.
Make dietary changes only after consulting a doctor or nutritionist.