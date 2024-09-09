Lifestyle

Green grapes to avocados: Fruits to reduce bad cholesterol

Green Grapes

Eating fiber-rich green grapes can help lower cholesterol levels.

Avocado

Consuming avocados, rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, can also help lower cholesterol.

Green Apple

Including fiber-rich green apples in your diet can help lower cholesterol.

Okra

Fiber-rich okra can help lower bad cholesterol levels.

Kiwi Fruit

Kiwi fruit, with its vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol.

Green Pear

Eating green pears, which contain fiber and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol.

Caution

Make dietary changes only after consulting a doctor or nutritionist.

