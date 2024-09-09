Lifestyle

7 Popular Biryanis in South India

Image credits: Getty

1. Chettinad Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

Chettinad Biryani (Kerala) - Made from fragrant rice. Special spices and pure ghee are used in this biryani.

Image credits: social media

2. Thalassery Biryani (Kerala)

The spices in this biryani will always remain in your memory.

Image credits: social media

3. Ambur Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

Usually served with raita. This biryani, made with small rice, uses spices mildly.

Image credits: social media

4. Hyderabadi Biryani

Aromatic and spicy, made with basmati rice, tender meat and saffron.

Image credits: social media

5. Donne Biryani (Karnataka)

Served in a banana leaf bowl (Donne), this biryani is rich and very soft.

Image credits: social media

6. Dindigul Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

Made from small-grained Seeraga Samba rice, this biryani has a tangy twist from the use of curd and lemon.

Image credits: pexels

7. Bhatkal Biryani (Karnataka)

Layers of meat and rice are used with spices, onions and tomatoes.

Image credits: Pexels
