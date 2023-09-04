Lifestyle
Opt for vibrant colors and intricate designs that reflect the festive spirit. A matching blouse and traditional jewelry complete the look.
Anarkali suits are a classic choice for festive occasions. Choose one in bright colors like red, orange, or yellow with intricate embroidery or mirror work for a regal look.
A lehenga choli is perfect for those who want a blend of traditional and trendy. Pair a richly embroidered lehenga with a contrasting choli and a matching dupatta.
Consider a kurti paired with palazzo pants. Look for kurtis with festive prints or embellishments, and complete the ensemble with statement earrings.
Men can showcase their traditional style by wearing a well-fitted kurta with a dhoti. Add a colorful stole or scarf to elevate the look.
A Nehru jacket can instantly add sophistication to your outfit. Pair it with a kurta and churidar or even jeans for a modern twist on a classic look.
Experiment with fusion fashion by combining traditional and contemporary elements. Pair a crop top with a high-waisted skirt and add a statement belt for a unique and modern look.