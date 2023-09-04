5 plants with heart-shaped leaves for your garden

Lifestyle
Cherished for their elegant, white blooms, but their leaves are distinctive as well. The dark green leaves are often heart-shaped and create a serene atmosphere in any space.
Famous for their vibrant, heart-shaped blooms, but their glossy leaves are equally captivating. These leaves have lovely heart-like appearance and add tropical charm.
Known as the "String of Hearts," is a trailing succulent with delicate heart-shaped leaves. Its cascading vines make it an excellent choice for hanging pots or decorative shelves.
"Purple Shamrock," is known for its purple, triangular-shaped leaves that closely resemble hearts. This plant adds a touch of elegance and mystery to your indoor garden.
Often called "Angel Wings" or "Heart of Jesus" plants, feature heart-shaped leaves with intricate patterns. They come in various colors and are perfect for adding a pop of color.