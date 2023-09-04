Lifestyle

Kanchipuram Saree: 7 ways to store your expensive Kanjivaram sari

Storing expensive Kanjivaram sarees properly is important to preserve their beauty and longevity. Here are seven ways to keep your valuable Kanjivaram sarees:
 

Clean Before Storage

Clean the saree before keeping to avoid stains and odours. Professional dry cleaning is suggested, however if you handwash, dry the saree before storage.
 

Use Soft Covers

Invest in soft, breathable covers made of natural cotton or muslin. These covers protect the saree from dust, moisture, and insects while allowing the fabric to breathe.
 

Fold Carefully

Fold the saree to make long strips. Fold it widthwise into manageable parts carefully. Avoid severe wrinkles that might harm silk. Use acid-free tissue paper between folds.
 

Avoid Hangers

Kanjivaram sarees stretch and distort when hung on hangers. If you must hang it temporarily, use cushioned hangers or fold it over.

Use Mothballs or Cedar

Deter moths and insects in storage using cedar blocks or lavender sachets. Avoid direct contact with the saree as these products may leave residues.
 

Climate-Controlled Storage

Store sarees in a cool, dry, well-ventilated room. Heat and humidity may harm cloth in wet basements or heated attics. Mould and colour fading are prevented by proper storage.
 

Rotate and Inspect

Check your Kanjivaram sarees for damage and insect infestation, then refold them along various lines to avoid wrinkles. This helps you spot and fix problems.

