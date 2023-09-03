Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 tips to ace your festive look

Lifestyle
Opting for traditional Indian wear is a wonderful choice. Women can consider wearing sarees, salwar kameez, or lehengas. Men can go for kurta pyjama, dhoti kurta, or sherwani.
Consider wearing outfits in bright and cheerful shades like red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. These colors symbolize joy, prosperity, and auspiciousness.
While bright colors are favored, it's best to avoid dark colors like black for festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, as they are often associated with mourning and negativity.
Adorn yourself with traditional jewelry such as jhumkas, bangles, necklaces, and anklets. These accessories complement your outfit and add a touch of elegance.
Traditional mojaris or juttis for men and embellished sandals or flats for women are good choices.
Consider wearing outfits made from eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics. Fabrics like cotton, silk, and linen are comfortable and suitable for the occasion.
Look for outfits with traditional embroidery, mirror work, or other cultural embellishments. These details add a touch of authenticity to your attire and enhance your overall look.