Kanchipuram Saree: 7 ways to identify pure Kanjivaram Silk Sarees

Identifying pure Kanchipuram silk sarees requires a keen eye and some knowledge about the fabric's characteristics. Here are 7 ways to help you identify genuine silk sarees:
 

Image credits: our own

Check for Silk Mark Label

Look for the Silk Mark label, a government certification that ensures the authenticity of silk products. Authentic Kanchipuram silk sarees should have this label.
 

Image credits: our own

Inspect the Weave

Genuine sarees are woven with a combination of silk and zari (metallic thread). The body and border of the saree will be woven separately and then meticulously joined together.
 

Image credits: Getty

Examine the Zari Work

Authentic Kanchipuram sarees use pure gold or silver zari, or a combination of both. This gives a rich and authentic sheen to the saree. Fake sarees might use imitation zari.
 

Image credits: our own

Feel the Texture

Kanchipuram silk sarees have a distinctive texture due to high-quality silk. The saree should feel smooth, soft, and luxurious to the touch.
 

Image credits: Getty

Inspect the Patterns

Traditional Kanchipuram sarees often feature intricate and unique patterns inspired by temple art, nature, and mythology. The patterns are usually bold and detailed.
 

Image credits: our own

Look for Contrast

The body and border of the saree should have a noticeable contrast, both in colour and design. This contrast is a hallmark of authentic Kanchipuram sarees.
 

Image credits: our own

Price

High-quality silk and intricate craftsmanship command a higher price. If a Kanchipuram saree is being sold at a meager price, it's a red flag and could indicate that it's not real.
 

Image credits: our own
