Kanchipuram Saree: 7 ways to identify pure Kanjivaram Silk Sarees

Identifying pure Kanchipuram silk sarees requires a keen eye and some knowledge about the fabric's characteristics. Here are 7 ways to help you identify genuine silk sarees:
Look for the Silk Mark label, a government certification that ensures the authenticity of silk products. Authentic Kanchipuram silk sarees should have this label.
Genuine sarees are woven with a combination of silk and zari (metallic thread). The body and border of the saree will be woven separately and then meticulously joined together.
Authentic Kanchipuram sarees use pure gold or silver zari, or a combination of both. This gives a rich and authentic sheen to the saree. Fake sarees might use imitation zari.
Kanchipuram silk sarees have a distinctive texture due to high-quality silk. The saree should feel smooth, soft, and luxurious to the touch.
Traditional Kanchipuram sarees often feature intricate and unique patterns inspired by temple art, nature, and mythology. The patterns are usually bold and detailed.
The body and border of the saree should have a noticeable contrast, both in colour and design. This contrast is a hallmark of authentic Kanchipuram sarees.
High-quality silk and intricate craftsmanship command a higher price. If a Kanchipuram saree is being sold at a meager price, it's a red flag and could indicate that it's not real.