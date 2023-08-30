French to Fishtail: 7 different kinds of Hair Braids for you to try

Lifestyle
Hair braids offer a diverse range of styles that can suit various occasions and personal preferences.
This simple yet timeless braid involves dividing the hair into three sections and crossing them alternately. It's a versatile option suitable for casual and formal settings.
A French braid starts at the crown and gathers more hair with each crossover, creating an elegant and intricate look that's perfect for weddings and special events.
Similar to the French braid, the Dutch braid involves crossing sections under one another, resulting in a raised, textured effect that adds depth to the hairstyle.
This intricate braid involves dividing the hair into two sections and crossing small strands from each side alternately, resembling a fishtail. It offers a boho-chic vibe.
The waterfall braid creates a cascading effect by dropping strands as you braid, resembling a waterfall. It's a charming choice for romantic occasions.
his protective style involves tightly braiding the hair close to the scalp in straight lines. Boxer braids are stylish, functional, and can be worn for active lifestyles.
Utilizing elastics to create the illusion of intricate braiding, the pull-through braid adds volume and texture, making it ideal for those with thinner hair.