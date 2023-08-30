Lifestyle

Here are 7 best destinations to visit in Mysore

Mysore, located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and stunning architecture. Here are seven of the best places to visit in Mysore:

Masjid-i-Ala

Masjid-i-Ala is a mosque located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District in Karnataka. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu Sultan.

Chamundi Hill

Home to the Chamundeshwari Temple, this hill offers panoramic views of Mysore and the surrounding landscape. Visitors often climb the 1,000 steps to reach the temple.

Rangacharlu Town Hall

The Rangacharlu Memorial Hall is a Neoclassical-styled public building that was constructed in 1884 in memory of the 14th Diwan of Mysore Sir C. V. Rungacharlu.

Gumbaz - Mausoleum

Located at the eastern end of the island of Srirangapatna at Sangam. Ebony entrance door (inlaid with ivory) to the tomb of Tipu Sultan and his parents.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)

This is the third-largest municipal corporation in Karnataka, serving a population of 1,000,000 in an area of 235 km2 (58,000 acres).

Mysore Palace

This iconic palace is the epitome of Mysore's grandeur and architectural beauty. It features a blend of Indo-Saracenic, Rajput, and Dravidian architectural styles. 

Lalitha Mahal

Lalitha Mahal was built by the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore to host his most important guest, the Viceroy of India. The Lalitha Mahal is now one of India's most opulent hotels.

