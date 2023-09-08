Lifestyle

Kanchipuram sarees: 7 places to buy Kanjivaram sarees in Delhi

Kanchipuram sarees are known for their silk fabric and zari embroidery. Kanjivaram sarees are available in Delhi and other cities. Know 7 places to buy Kanjivaram saree in Delhi.

Nalli Silk Sarees

Nalli is a well-known chain of saree stores with outlets in Delhi. They offer a wide range of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees.

Sarangi Sarees

Located in South Delhi, Sarangi Sarees specializes in silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees. They have a variety of designs and color options to choose from.
 

Rasi Silks

Rasi Silks is another popular saree store in Delhi that offers Kanchipuram silk sarees. They have multiple branches across the city, including Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar.
 

Nikhaar Creations

Nikhaar Creations in Chandni Chowk is a renowned destination for traditional sarees. They have a selection of Kanchipuram sarees along with other ethnic attire.
 

Saravana Stores

Located in Lajpat Nagar, Saravana Stores is a great place to explore Kanchipuram sarees and other South Indian ethnic wear.
 

Pothys

Pothys, a well-known South Indian saree retailer, has a showroom in Delhi as well. You can find a range of Kanchipuram silk sarees at their store in South Extension.
 

Kala Niketan

Situated in Karol Bagh, Kala Niketan is a popular destination for ethnic wear, including Kanchipuram sarees. They offer a variety of choices to suit different budgets.
 

