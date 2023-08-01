Lifestyle

Misal Pav to Kanda Bhajji: 6 popular street foods in Nashik

Misal is a spicy curry made of moth beans topped with sev, chopped onion, coriander, with lemon. Here are 6 popular street foods in Nashik.

Keema Pav

Keema Pav consists of mutton mince and liver with vegetables and spices eaten with Pav.

Chaat

Chaat in Nashik has its unique spicy flavours. Here you can try several types of Chaat on the streets of Nashik.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a type of flatbread that is sweet. The stuffing consists of chana dal and jaggery.

Batata Vada

Batata Vada has boiled mashed potato deep-fried balls with onion, coriander leaves, spices, and a dash of lemon.

Kanda Bhajji

This hot spicy food will satisfy your taste buds. Gram flour batter gets prepped to dip sliced onions served with green chutney.

