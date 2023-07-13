Lifestyle

7 most dangerous mountain trails in the world

Mountain adventures can be both thrilling and risky. These are the most dangerous and vertigo-inducing mountain trails in the world.

K2/Mount Godwin Austen

Situated on the India-Pakistan border, called 'Savage Mountain', it's the second-highest peak in the world. This mountain trail has a high mortality rate.

Huashan Trail

Located on Mount Huashan, China, this trail is known for its steep staircases, narrow planks, and vertigo-inducing paths.

El Caminito del Rey

This narrow pathway in Spain, pinned to the side of a gorge, earned the reputation of being the world's most dangerous walkway. It has crumbling sections and minimal safety features.

Fitz Roy

This rugged terrain of Argentina has unpredictable weather, and technical climbing challenges make it perilous. Its remote location makes rescue operations difficult.

Mount Hua

This treacherous peak in China offers narrow plank walks, steep staircases, and cliffside trails. The famous "Plank Walk in the Sky" is a particularly dangerous section.

Mount Washington

Despite its moderate elevation, this trail in New Hampshire, USA has earned a reputation for extreme weather conditions, combined with steep slopes and icy trails.

Annapurna Circuit

Infamous for its narrow paths, this trail in Nepal requires crossing the challenging Thorong La Pass, where avalanches and altitude sickness pose significant risks to hikers.

