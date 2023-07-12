Puran Poli to Malpua: 6 famous sweets in Maharashtra

Lifestyle
Puran Poli is a sweet flat-bread made with flour, gud, chana dal, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, sugar, and ghee. Here are 6 tasty Maharashtrian sweets.
Shrikhand is a Maharashtrian dish which uses strained curd flavoured with saffron and cardamom.
Basundi is a traditional Maharashtrian dessert prepared with reduced milk. For flavouring, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder are used.
Amrakhand is a variant of Shrikhand. But this variant does need special mention. It is made using mango puree and strained curd and is perfect for summer.
Modak is a stuffed rice flour dumpling with a sweet filling of khoya, nuts and coconut.
Malpua is a pancake dipped in sugar syrup and fried in hot oil garnished with crushed pistachio and elaichi powder.