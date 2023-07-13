French Fries Recipe: 7 steps to make crispy fries at home

Lifestyle
Here's a simple recipe to make French fries at home in seven easy steps:
Select starchy potatoes like Russet or Yukon Gold for the best texture. Peel the potatoes and cut them into long, thin strips, about 1/4 inch thick.
Place the cut potatoes in a bowl of cold water and rinse them thoroughly to remove excess starch. Drain the water and pat with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels.
Pour vegetable or canola oil into a deep pot or fryer, filling it about halfway. Heat the oil to around 325°F (160°C) on a candy or deep-frying thermometer.
Add a handful of potato strips into the hot oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. Fry them for about 5-7 minutes, until they turn pale golden.
Heat the oil to 375°F (190°C). Fry the partially cooked fries again in small batches for 3-4 minutes till golden brown and crispy. Drain them on a paper towel-lined tray.
Remove with a slotted spoon or tongs and transfer them to a paper towel-lined tray to drain excess oil.
While the fries are still hot, sprinkle them with salt or your preferred seasonings, such as garlic powder, paprika, or herbs. Toss them gently to coat evenly.
Transfer the fries to a serving dish and enjoy them while they're hot and crispy. Serve them with ketchup, mayonnaise, or your favorite dipping sauce.