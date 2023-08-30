Lifestyle

Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis

Jupiter to Saturn are 8 planets with varying rotations. From Mercury's slowness to Venus's retrograde, let's find the time taken for each planet to rotate on its axis

Mercury

Its 59-day rotation is slow due to its proximity to the Sun and lack of atmosphere to distribute heat. Extreme temperature variations between day and night

Venus

Exceptionally slow 243-day rotation, retrograde (backwards), causing scorching days and cooler nights. Thick atmosphere traps heat, making it the hottest planet

Earth

24-hour day due to ideal axial tilt; diverse climates and ecosystems. Rotation powers day-night cycle and influences weather patterns

Mars

24.6-hour day; distinct reddish hue from iron-rich soil. Polar ice caps expand and contract with seasons, hinting at past liquid water

Jupiter

Rapid 9.9-hour rotation; massive gas giant with banded appearance due to different wind speeds in its clouds. Iconic Great Red Spot is a persistent storm

Saturn

About 10.7-hour day; famous for stunning ring system made of ice and rock particles. Unique hexagonal storm at its north pole

Uranus

Rotates in 17.2 hours; tilted on its side, likely due to a past collision. Icy composition, faint rings, and unusual rotational orientation

Neptune

Rotates in 16.1 hours; vibrant blue color from methane in its atmosphere. Fastest winds in the solar system and prominent dark storm systems

Pluto (dwarf planet)

Tidally locked with Charon, showing the same face. Part of the Kuiper Belt, a region of icy bodies. Geologically active despite being distant and small

