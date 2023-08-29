Lifestyle

Aloo tikki to Nimki: 7 snacks for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Nimki to Aloo Tikki, savor 7 delectable snacks for a festive Raksha Bandhan. Tradition meets taste in a joyful culinary ensemble

Aloo Tikki

Potato patty spiced with aromatic herbs and fried to perfection, the creaminess of mashed potatoes makes it a delightful choice for Raksha Bandhan festivities

Besan Ladoo

Made from roasted chickpea flour and ghee, they offer a rich, melt-in-your-mouth experience, embodying the essence of traditional Indian sweets on Raksha Bandhan

Kachori

A crispy and savory delight, Kachori boasts a crunchy outer shell filled with a delectable spiced mixture, often made with lentils or peas, great for festival mornings

Mini Samosa

These bite-sized pockets of joy are filled with spiced potatoes and peas. These are a charming addition to your Raksha Bandhan spread

Nimki

Nimki, a crispy and savory snack, adds a delightful crunch to your Raksha Bandhan assortment. Made from a simple dough, rolled thin, and fried until golden

Chaat

Tangy tamarind chutney, zesty spices, crunchy sev, and fresh vegetables come together in a mouthwatering medley

