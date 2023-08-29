Aloo tikki to Nimki: 7 snacks for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Lifestyle
Nimki to Aloo Tikki, savor 7 delectable snacks for a festive Raksha Bandhan. Tradition meets taste in a joyful culinary ensemble
Potato patty spiced with aromatic herbs and fried to perfection, the creaminess of mashed potatoes makes it a delightful choice for Raksha Bandhan festivities
Made from roasted chickpea flour and ghee, they offer a rich, melt-in-your-mouth experience, embodying the essence of traditional Indian sweets on Raksha Bandhan
A crispy and savory delight, Kachori boasts a crunchy outer shell filled with a delectable spiced mixture, often made with lentils or peas, great for festival mornings
These bite-sized pockets of joy are filled with spiced potatoes and peas. These are a charming addition to your Raksha Bandhan spread
Nimki, a crispy and savory snack, adds a delightful crunch to your Raksha Bandhan assortment. Made from a simple dough, rolled thin, and fried until golden
Tangy tamarind chutney, zesty spices, crunchy sev, and fresh vegetables come together in a mouthwatering medley