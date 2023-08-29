Lifestyle

Kaju Katli to Sondesh: 7 sweets for Raksha Bandhan celebration

Kaju Katli to Sondesh, 7 sweets embody Rakshabandhan's essence. Each delicacy, a symbol of tradition and love, enriches the festive sibling bond

Kaju Katli

Finely ground cashews, sugar, with saffron, it boasts a velvety texture that effortlessly melts in the mouth. Kaju Katli is timeless when it comes to Rakshabandhan celebrations

Gajar Ka Halwa

A hearty treat for Rakshabandhan, Gajar ka Halwa is a winter delight that blends grated carrots with ghee, milk, and sugar

Kheer

Kheer, a creamy rice pudding, serves as a sweet reminder of rakshabandhan moments. Simmered to a rich consistency with rice, milk, and sugar

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a deep-fried dumpling crafted from khoya (reduced milk) and semolina. It adds a layer of love to Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Jalebi

Jalebi adds a zesty touch to Rakshabandhan celebrations. Made from deep-fried batter soaked in sugar syrup, it's known for its intricate spiral shape

Sondesh

The sweet is molded into various shapes. Sondesh beautifully captures the simplicity and elegance of sibling love celebrated during Rakshabandhan

Mysore Pak

Made from besan (chickpea flour), ghee, and sugar. Its crumbly yet melt-in-your-mouth texture is a result of the careful caramelization of ingredients

