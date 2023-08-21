Lifestyle

Jupiter to Saturn: 7 planets with the highest number of moons

Saturn to Jupiter are moon champions: Saturn has 83, Jupiter 79 (Galilean moons). Uranus 27, Neptune 14, Mars 2, Earth 1, Pluto 5 moons

Saturn

Saturn is famous for its stunning ring system and has a total of at least 83 confirmed moons. One of its most intriguing moons is Titan, which is larger than the planet Mercury

Jupiter

Jupiter has an extensive moon system in the solar system. It has 79 confirmed moons, including its four largest moons known as Io, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto

Uranus

Uranus has at least 27 confirmed moons. Some of its larger moons include Titania and Oberon

Neptune

Neptune has a minimum of 14 confirmed moons. Triton, Neptune's largest moon, is particularly interesting due to its retrograde orbit and potential for geological activity

Pluto

Pluto, which was reclassified as a dwarf planet, has five moons. The largest of these moons is Charon

Mars

Mars has two small irregularly shaped moons, Phobos and Deimos

Earth

Earth has one natural satellite, simply called the Moon

