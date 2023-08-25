Lifestyle

Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 Indian lunch dishes for weekend

Here are seven delicious Indian lunch ideas for the weekend.

Kerala Sadya

Prepare a traditional Kerala sadya featuring a variety of dishes like avial, olan, sambar, rasam, and payasam served on a banana leaf.
 

Biryani

Indulge in a flavorful biryani, whether it's vegetable biryani, chicken biryani, or your preferred variation, served with raita and salad.
 

South Indian Thali

Create a South Indian thali with dishes like dosa, idli, sambar, coconut chutney, and rasam.
 

Rajma Chawal

Prepare rajma (kidney bean curry) with fragrant jeera rice, and enjoy the comforting flavours of North India.

Chole Bhature

Savour the classic North Indian combination of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature).

Paneer Tikka Masala with Naan

Enjoy the rich flavors of paneer tikka masala, a creamy tomato-based curry, paired with freshly baked naan or roti.
 

Aloo Puri with Bedmi Poori

Enjoy crispy puris (deep-fried bread) paired with spicy potato curry (aloo puri) or Urad dal-stuffed pooris (bedmi poori).

