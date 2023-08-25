Lifestyle

Dogs to hamsters: 7 comfort pets perfect for grief therapy

Different types of pets bring their unique qualities to the table, providing comfort, empathy, and a sense of connection during times of grief.

 

Dogs

Known for their loyalty and unwavering love, dogs are excellent grief companions. Their willingness to listen without judgment can be immensely reassuring.

Cats

Cats' soothing purrs and gentle nature can have a calming effect on grieving individuals. Their independent yet affectionate demeanour offers a quiet form of companionship.

Rabbits

Rabbits are known for their gentle and affectionate personalities. Their soft fur and tranquil presence can provide a tactile form of comfort, soothing frayed emotions.

Birds

The melodic tunes of birds can offer a soothing backdrop during moments of grief. Their captivating presence and vibrant colours can serve as a source of distraction and solace.

Guinea Pigs

Guinea pigs are social animals that thrive on human interaction. Their affectionate behaviour and gentle demeanour make them wonderful companions.

Hamster

Hamsters' simple and low-maintenance care can be appealing during times of emotional turmoil. Their quiet presence and daily routines can offer a sense of stability.

Fish

Watching fish glide through water can have a meditative effect, offering a serene and calming experience. They are low-maintainance which makes them preferable. 

