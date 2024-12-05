8 Top bun and juda hairstyles trending right now

Lifestyle
This mid bun looks good on round faces. You can style it with any outfit. Rani Mukherjee paired it with a simple silk saree.
Sonam Kapoor's high bun is perfect for parties. She created a side high bun with a partition. The attractive red rose enhances the hairstyle.
A sleek bun is easy to create. First, tie a tight ponytail. Then, use a roller to form the bun. Add a large gajra for a grand look.
Janhvi Kapoor's braided bun is perfect with a lehenga. It suits both medium and long hair. Decorate it with flowers for a 2024 trend.
This hairstyle involves a small bun on top of the head. It's suitable for both casual and stylish looks.
A low bun is a simple, elegant hairstyle perfect for any occasion. Enhance it with flowers or hair accessories.
This hairstyle elongates the neck and accentuates the face. It's a great choice for formal events or parties, as seen with Madhuri's Banarasi saree.
Golden Yellow Sarees: Perfect choice for your haldi ceremony look
Top 6 Trending Nude Lipstick Shades of 2024
Lucky Purse Colours for Wealth and Prosperity
Bollywood diva-inspired styles to shine at your Christmas kitty party