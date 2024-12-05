Lifestyle

8 Top bun and juda hairstyles trending right now

Mid Bun with Gajra

This mid bun looks good on round faces. You can style it with any outfit. Rani Mukherjee paired it with a simple silk saree.

High Bun with Flower

Sonam Kapoor's high bun is perfect for parties. She created a side high bun with a partition. The attractive red rose enhances the hairstyle.

Sleek Bun

A sleek bun is easy to create. First, tie a tight ponytail. Then, use a roller to form the bun. Add a large gajra for a grand look.

Braided Bun

Janhvi Kapoor's braided bun is perfect with a lehenga. It suits both medium and long hair. Decorate it with flowers for a 2024 trend.

Top Knot Bun

This hairstyle involves a small bun on top of the head. It's suitable for both casual and stylish looks.

Plain Low Bun

A low bun is a simple, elegant hairstyle perfect for any occasion. Enhance it with flowers or hair accessories.

Heavy Bun with Gajra

This hairstyle elongates the neck and accentuates the face. It's a great choice for formal events or parties, as seen with Madhuri's Banarasi saree.

