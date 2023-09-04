Lifestyle

Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World

Iceland to Norway, 7 must-visit countries. From Iceland's geysers to Norway's fjords, offer unforgettable experiences

Norway

Norway boasts stunning fjords, deep forests, and a rich Viking heritage. Its capital, Oslo, is a hub of contemporary design and culture

Peru

Peru is home to the iconic Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its capital, Lima, offers a blend of colonial and modern architecture

Vietnam

The bustling streets of Hanoi to the serene waters of Halong Bay, it's a traveler's delight

Costa Rica

From the lush rainforests of Tortuguero to the stunning beaches of Manuel Antonio, it's a natural wonderland

Scotland

Scotland is famous for its historic castles, breathtaking highlands, and vibrant cities like Edinburgh. Its culture is rich in tradition, from kilts and bagpipes to Scotch whisky

Iceland

This Nordic island nation is famous for its dramatic landscapes, including volcanoes, geysers, and glaciers. Has geothermal spas like the Blue Lagoon

New Zealand

Its diverse landscapes range from lush rainforests to rugged mountains. Auckland and Wellington offer vibrant urban experiences

