Snake Plant to Aloe Vera-7 plants for good luck and growth

Plants are generally connected with positive symbolism and considered to bring luck, even if their mystical powers are unproven. These 7 plants provide luck and growth.
 

Image credits: our own

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Bamboo is a popular plant believed to bring luck and prosperity. Different arrangements and numbers of stalks are thought to get varying degrees of luck.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

Basil is associated with good luck and is believed to bring positive energy and growth, especially when kept in the kitchen or garden. It is also considered a protective plant in some cultures.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

The Peace Lily is known for its air-purifying properties and is believed to bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to a home. It also symbolizes new beginnings.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Snake Plants are hardy indoor plants that are believed to bring good luck and positive energy. They are also known for their air-purifying abilities.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

The Jade Plant is a succulent symbol of wealth and prosperity in many cultures, especially in Feng Shui. It is believed to attract positive energy also financial success.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Aloe Vera is known for its healing properties and is believed to ward off negative energy while promoting growth and prosperity.
 

Image credits: our own

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

Money Plant is associated with financial growth and prosperity. It is easy to care for and is often placed in homes and offices to invite good fortune.
 

Image credits: Getty
