Lifestyle

Janmashtami 2024: Why is Lord Krishna's skin colour blue?

Image credits: Social Media

Janmashtami 2024

This year, Janmashtami falls on August 28, 2024. 

Image credits: adobe stock

Lord Krishna's blue skin

Lord Krishna is often depicted by the colour blue which is referred to as blue gods and has a blue aura. 

Image credits: Twitter

Lord Krishna's blue skin

An aura is a field of energy that surrounds every substance, and the blueness of one's aura can make it attractive.

Image credits: Twitter

Lord Krishna's blue skin

Some say that Krishna's blue nature helped him in everything he did and that he was able to turn around people who abused him. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Lord Krishna's blue skin

Others believe that the blue tinge in Krishna's skin is not the color of his physical body, but the color of his eternal spiritual body, which emits a blue aura. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Lord Krishna's blue skin

According to the Bhagavad Gita, only pure devotees can see Krishna's blissful form, which may have confused non-devotees. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One