Janmashtami 2024: Why is Lord Krishna's skin colour blue?

This year, Janmashtami falls on August 28, 2024.
Lord Krishna is often depicted by the colour blue which is referred to as blue gods and has a blue aura.
An aura is a field of energy that surrounds every substance, and the blueness of one's aura can make it attractive.
Some say that Krishna's blue nature helped him in everything he did and that he was able to turn around people who abused him.
Others believe that the blue tinge in Krishna's skin is not the color of his physical body, but the color of his eternal spiritual body, which emits a blue aura.
According to the Bhagavad Gita, only pure devotees can see Krishna's blissful form, which may have confused non-devotees.