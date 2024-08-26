Lifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami: ISKCON temples one should visit

Discover prominent ISKCON temples, from Delhi and Chennai to Jaipur and even New York, known for their grand Janmashtami festivities.

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations in India

On August 26, Laddu Gopal's Janmashtami is celebrated with fanfare. Large Shri Krishna temples are ornamented. Meanwhile, we'll discuss the famed ISKCON Temple.

ISKCON Temple, Anantapur

The ISKCON Temple in Anantapur is also known as Radha Parthasarathy Temple. Horses in the temple attract the attention of the devotees. This temple was built in 2008.

ISKCON Temple, Chennai

The ISKCON Temple in Chennai is the largest Krishna temple in Tamil Nadu. Which has been built in about 2 acres. Foreign tourists from far and wide come here to visit.

ISKCON Temple, Pune

The Pune ISKCON Temple is a stunning example of modern spiritual architecture. The 6-acre temple opened in 2013. Indian and foreign devotees seek darshan.

ISKCON Temple, Kolkata

The Kolkata Sri Sri Radha Govind Temple is known for its beauty. This temple promotes Lord Krishna's teachings worldwide.

ISKCON Temple, Jaipur

The ISKCON Shri Giridhari Dauji Temple in Jaipur has three-foot Krishna and Balarama statues. On Janmashtami, devotees gather for darshan.

ISKCON Temple, Delhi

The ISKCON Temple in Delhi houses the world's largest holy book, weighing 800KG. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the temple in 1998.

ISKCON Temple, New York

Many majestic ISKCON temples are in India and abroad. The New York ISKCON Temple is included. A big Janmashtami festival is held here.

