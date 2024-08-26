Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 best family dog breeds in India

Here are seven popular choices

Image credits: Freepik

Rottweiler

While they require proper training and socialization, Rottweilers are known to be loyal, protective, and good with children when raised in a loving environment.

Image credits: Getty

Labrador Retriever

Known for their friendly and outgoing nature, Labs are excellent with children and easy to train.

Image credits: Freepik

Golden Retriever

Like Labs, Goldens are friendly, patient, and great family companions.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Playful and curious, Beagles are small to medium-sized dogs that are good with children and adapt well to apartment living.

Image credits: Freepik

German Shepherd

Loyal, protective, and intelligent, German Shepherds are excellent family dogs that are also good for guarding homes.

Image credits: our own

Cocker Spaniel

Known for their gentle and friendly nature, Cocker Spaniels are good with children and are easy to train.

Image credits: stockphoto

Boxer

Energetic and loyal, Boxers are good-natured with children and provide a protective instinct.

Image credits: stockphoto
