International youth day: 7 ways to contribute to world sustainability

With urgent global challenges like climate change, environmental degradation, and social inequality, youth play a pivotal role in building a sustainable world.
Raise your voice as a youth advocate for the environment. Educate peers, communities, and policymakers about the importance of sustainable practices.
Make conscious choices about what you buy and consume. Support eco-friendly products, reduce single-use plastics, and opt for locally sourced and ethically produced goods.
Advocate for and support the transition to renewable energy sources. Encourage the adoption of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power in your community and beyond.
Organize and participate in local clean-up drives, and community gardening projects. These activities foster a sense of collective responsibility.
Whether it's designing eco-friendly products, creating waste reduction strategies, or inventing renewable energy technologies, your ideas can drive positive change.
Initiate or join youth-led organizations, clubs, or campaigns focused on sustainability. Collaborate with like-minded individuals to amplify your impact.
Utilize the power of social media platforms to raise awareness about sustainability. Share informative content, success stories, and tips for eco-friendly living.