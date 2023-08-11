Animal Farm to Ikigai: 5 books every bibliophile MUST have

Lifestyle
Animal Farm to Ikigai: 5 books exploring power's pitfalls, societal complexities, Indian tapestry of emotions, culminating in Ikigai's guide to purposeful living
An allegorical novella that serves as a critique of totalitarianism. Orwell's animals overthrow human oppression, only to find themselves replicating the very tyranny they opposed
Through the lens of twins Estha and Rahel, Roy dissects the caste system and societal boundaries in India. The book explores family, love, and cultural restrictions
Roy's novel intertwines diverse characters against a backdrop of India's socio-political landscape. It navigates love, suffering, and identity
Professor Higgins bets he can transform flower girl Eliza Doolittle's speech, highlighting how linguistic skills influence societal perception
This non-fiction work explores the Japanese concept of "ikigai," the intersection of passion, vocation, profession, and mission that leads to a fulfilled life