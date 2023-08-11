Lifestyle

Animal Farm to Ikigai: 5 books every bibliophile MUST have

Animal Farm to Ikigai: 5 books exploring power's pitfalls, societal complexities, Indian tapestry of emotions, culminating in Ikigai's guide to purposeful living

Animal farm, George Orwell

An allegorical novella that serves as a critique of totalitarianism. Orwell's animals overthrow human oppression, only to find themselves replicating the very tyranny they opposed

The God of Small Things, Arundhati Roy

Through the lens of twins Estha and Rahel, Roy dissects the caste system and societal boundaries in India. The book explores family, love, and cultural restrictions

The Ministry of Utmost Hapiness, Arundhati Roy

Roy's novel intertwines diverse characters against a backdrop of India's socio-political landscape. It navigates love, suffering, and identity

Pygmalion, George Bernard Shaw

Professor Higgins bets he can transform flower girl Eliza Doolittle's speech, highlighting how linguistic skills influence societal perception

Ikigai, Albert Liebermann and Héctor García

This non-fiction work explores the Japanese concept of "ikigai," the intersection of passion, vocation, profession, and mission that leads to a fulfilled life

