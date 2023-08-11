Lifestyle
Embark on a coffee odyssey from Espresso's concentrated kick to Cappuccino's creamy delight. Discover 7 delightful variations in between, each with unique flavors and textures
A concentrated coffee made by forcing hot water through finely-ground coffee beans. It forms the base for many other coffee drinks
A mixture of equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It's known for its rich and frothy texture
Made with espresso and a larger amount of steamed milk, topped with a small amount of milk foam. It has a milder coffee flavor than a cappuccino
Created by adding hot water to a shot of espresso, resulting in a milder coffee flavor that's closer to drip coffee
A combination of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup. It's often topped with whipped cream
An espresso "stained" or "marked" with a small amount of milk. There are variations like the caramel macchiato which includes caramel flavoring
Similar to a latte but with a higher coffee-to-milk ratio and a velvety microfoam, originally popular in Australia and New Zealand