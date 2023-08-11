Lifestyle

Espresso to Cappuccino: 7 ways to have Coffee

Embark on a coffee odyssey from Espresso's concentrated kick to Cappuccino's creamy delight. Discover 7 delightful variations in between, each with unique flavors and textures

Image credits: Getty

Espresso

A concentrated coffee made by forcing hot water through finely-ground coffee beans. It forms the base for many other coffee drinks

Image credits: Getty

Cappuccino

A mixture of equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It's known for its rich and frothy texture

Image credits: Getty

Latte

Made with espresso and a larger amount of steamed milk, topped with a small amount of milk foam. It has a milder coffee flavor than a cappuccino

Image credits: Getty

Americano

Created by adding hot water to a shot of espresso, resulting in a milder coffee flavor that's closer to drip coffee

Image credits: Getty

Mocha

A combination of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup. It's often topped with whipped cream

Image credits: Getty

Macchiato

An espresso "stained" or "marked" with a small amount of milk. There are variations like the caramel macchiato which includes caramel flavoring

Image credits: Getty

Flat White

Similar to a latte but with a higher coffee-to-milk ratio and a velvety microfoam, originally popular in Australia and New Zealand

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One