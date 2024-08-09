Lifestyle

International Day of World’s Indigenous People 2024: Know date, theme

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August annually, is dedicated to honoring and advocating for the rights, cultures

Theme for 2024

The theme for International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2024 is “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact''

Historical Background

The day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1994, marking the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982

UN Declaration on Indigenous Rights

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted in 2007, is a key milestone celebrated on this day. It outlines the individual and collective rights

Purpose of the Day

The International Day aims to raise awareness about the challenges facing indigenous communities and celebrate their contributions to global heritage

Significance of Recognition

The day highlights the rich cultural heritage of indigenous peoples and advocates for their rights. It emphasizes the need for global respect and understanding

Global Awareness

The International Day promotes global awareness and understanding of indigenous cultures and their contributions. It aims to address critical issues affecting these communities

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is a vital occasion to recognize and advocate for the rights and contributions of indigenous communities

