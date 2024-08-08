Japan earthquake: 6 times the country faced massive tremors

Lifestyle
On September 25, 2003, this magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Niigata Prefecture. Known as the 2003 Niigata Earthquake and resulted in over 40 deaths and numerous injuries.
Occurring on July 16, 2008, this magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the Ibaraki and Tochigi Prefectures. It resulted in several deaths and injuries.
One of Japan’s most devastating earthquakes struck on March 11, 2011, with a magnitude of 9.0. Centered off the coast of the Tōhoku region and triggered a massive tsunami.
This sequence of earthquakes began with a magnitude 6.2 quake on April 14, 2016, followed by a more powerful 7.0 earthquake on April 16, 2016.
On September 6, 2018, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the eastern part of Hokkaido. The Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake caused landslides resulting in over 40 deaths.
On February 13, 2021, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture. The quake was a significant aftershock of the 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake.