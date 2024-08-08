Lifestyle

Food items that increases uric acid levels

Soda

Carbonated drink with high sugar content can elevate uric acid levels.
 

Seafood

Eating excessive amounts of seafood like crab, prawn, shrimp, and oyster can increase uric acid levels in the body.

Processed foods

Excessive consumption of processed foods can spike uric acid levels in your body.

Red meat

Red meats, like beef, contains high levels of purine, which can also contribute to increased uric acid levels.
 

Dairy products

Consuming dairy products high in saturated fat can also contribute to increased uric acid levels in some individuals.

White bread

White bread contains high levels of purine, so it's best to avoid it in your diet as well.

Mushroom

Mushroom also contains high levels of purine, so it should be consumed in moderation.

