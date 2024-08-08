Lifestyle
Carbonated drink with high sugar content can elevate uric acid levels.
Eating excessive amounts of seafood like crab, prawn, shrimp, and oyster can increase uric acid levels in the body.
Excessive consumption of processed foods can spike uric acid levels in your body.
Red meats, like beef, contains high levels of purine, which can also contribute to increased uric acid levels.
Consuming dairy products high in saturated fat can also contribute to increased uric acid levels in some individuals.
White bread contains high levels of purine, so it's best to avoid it in your diet as well.
Mushroom also contains high levels of purine, so it should be consumed in moderation.