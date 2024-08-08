Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon

Lifestyle
Monsoon weather brings high humidity levels, which promotes the growth of mold, mildew, and dust mites, which can trigger or worsen asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.
During the monsoon, pollution can be trapped near the ground due to the stagnant air. This can lead to increased exposure to pollutants and allergens.
The monsoon season comes with a higher prevalence of respiratory infections, including colds and flu as cool conditions provide a conducive environment for viruses and bacteria.
Heavy rains often lead to waterlogging and stagnant water, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other vectors carrying diseases.
People spend more time indoors during monsoon to avoid getting wet. This can lead to indoor air pollution from poor ventilation, smoke from cooking, or the use of heaters.
Sudden changes in temperature, from the cool, damp outdoor environment to the warm, dry indoor settings, can trigger respiratory problems.