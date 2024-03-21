Lifestyle

Intermittent fasting: Know 7 side effects

Here are seven possible adverse effects of intermittent fasting.

Fatigue and Weakness

Intermittent fasting might make some people fatigued or weak. This can be caused by blood sugar swings and the body's adaptability to utilising fat for fuel.

Changes in Mood and Mental Health

Intermittent fasting may cause mood fluctuations, anxiety, or depression. This may be due to hormonal changes or psychological stress from a new diet.

Negative Impact on Women's Hormonal Health

Intermittent fasting may interrupt menstrual cycles or hormone imbalances in certain women, especially those who follow severe fasting regimens or have hormonal disorders.

Digestive Issues

Intermittent fasting can result in constipation, bloating, and acid reflux. Meal timing or composition may cause these. Drinking water and eating fibre meals at times can assist.

Headaches

Headaches might result from dehydration and caffeine fluctuations while fasting. To reduce this adverse effect, stay hydrated and watch your caffeine intake.

Disordered Eating Patterns

Intermittent fasting may worsen disordered eating in vulnerable people. Restricted eating behaviours can result in an unhealthy connection with food. 

Hunger and Irritability

