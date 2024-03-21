Best home remedies for menstrual or period cramps

Lifestyle
Applying a hot water bottle or heating pad to your lower abdomen can soothe muscles and ease cramps.
Drinking plenty of water and herbal teas can help reduce bloating and relieve discomfort.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate pain. Sipping ginger tea may help lessen cramp severity.
Gentle activities like yoga or walking stimulate endorphin release, which can naturally reduce pain.
Eating foods rich in magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids, such as nuts, seeds, and fish, can help combat inflammation and cramps.
Massaging your abdomen with essential oils like lavender or clary sage mixed with a carrier oil can relax muscles and reduce pain.