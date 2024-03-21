Lifestyle

Best home remedies for menstrual or period cramps

Image credits: Pexels

Heat Therapy:

Applying a hot water bottle or heating pad to your lower abdomen can soothe muscles and ease cramps.

Image credits: Getty

Hydration:

Drinking plenty of water and herbal teas can help reduce bloating and relieve discomfort.

Image credits: Getty

Ginger Tea:

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate pain. Sipping ginger tea may help lessen cramp severity.

Image credits: Pexels

Exercise:

Gentle activities like yoga or walking stimulate endorphin release, which can naturally reduce pain.

Image credits: Getty

Dietary Adjustments:

Eating foods rich in magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids, such as nuts, seeds, and fish, can help combat inflammation and cramps.
 

Image credits: Social media

Massage with Essential Oils:

Massaging your abdomen with essential oils like lavender or clary sage mixed with a carrier oil can relax muscles and reduce pain.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One