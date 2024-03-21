Lifestyle

7 tips to save more money

Here are seven practical tips to help you save more money.

Create a Budget

Start by documenting income and spending to see where your money goes. Set a budget for accommodation, groceries, transportation, entertainment, and savings. 

Automate Savings

Automate monthly payments from your checking account to your savings account. Automation reduces impulsive spending and builds savings over time.

Cut Unnecessary Expenses

Regularly review your costs to find savings. This might involve cancelling subscriptions, cutting meals out, finding cheaper utilities, or avoiding impulse buys.

Shop Smart

Compare prices online and hunt for coupons, discounts, and promotions before buying. Try generic brands for specific goods and only buy what you need.

Reduce Debt

Debt with high interest may deplete you. Pay off loans with the highest interest rates first. Reducing debt frees up money for savings and investing.

Set Savings Goals

Determine your savings goals: emergency fund, vacation, housing down payment, or retirement. Setting financial objectives will help you remain on track and prioritise expenditure.

Increase Your Income

Asking for a raise, doing freelance work, creating a side business, or investing in education or skills development might lead to higher-paying jobs. 

