Instagram to YouTube-7 Social networking sites of the world

Lifestyle
Here are 7 popular social media platforms to connect with people worldwide. Use them carefully, mind privacy settings, and follow recommendations for a good online experience.
Instagram is a photo-sharing app. It delivers communications, tales, and hashtag- and interest-based content discovery to a worldwide audience.
Career-focused LinkedIn links professionals. It is particularly useful for connecting with professionals, finding job opportunities, and sharing industry-related content.
Twitter lets users post brief messages called "tweets." It lets you connect with individuals globally, monitor news and trends, and have discussions.
YouTube is a social video-sharing network. Subscribe to channels, comment, and discover global content.
Reddit is a discussion website with "subreddits." Join these communities to talk, share, and meet like-minded individuals.
Snapchat sends vanishing messages. Share images, videos, and messages with friends. Snapchat "Discover" lets you browse publisher stories.
Facebook has around 2.8 billion monthly active users. Create a profile, connect with friends and family, join groups, and find stuff from diverse interests.