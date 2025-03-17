No More Drooping Ears: Buy Heavy Kanauti Earrings Under ₹200

Lifestyle
Kanauti earrings feature a beautiful design with a chain for support, worn over the ears. This provides support and a heavy look.
If you want to wear heavy earrings with a Sharara suit or lehenga, you can choose this type of Meenakari work earrings studded with rubies and emeralds.
You can also choose this type of floral design Kanauti with round pendant Jhumkis, featuring beautiful pearl and ruby work.
You can also get attachable pearl Kanauti. It can be attached to any earrings to provide ear support. Pair it with heavy Kundan and ruby Jhumkis.
To adopt a heavy look in earrings, you can also take a pendant double Jhumki pattern. Both Jhumkis are attached with the help of a chain and worn over the ear.
If you have heavy gold stud earrings, you can wear this type of pearl Kanauti with it, which has a small Jhumki with a chain at the back.
If you have this type of gold pendant earring in a round ball and you want a heavy look with it, then wear Kanauti with inlaid leaf designs.
