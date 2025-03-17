Lifestyle

No More Drooping Ears: Buy Heavy Kanauti Earrings Under ₹200

Features of Kanauti Earrings

Kanauti earrings feature a beautiful design with a chain for support, worn over the ears. This provides support and a heavy look.

Meenakari Work Heavy Kanauti Earrings

If you want to wear heavy earrings with a Sharara suit or lehenga, you can choose this type of Meenakari work earrings studded with rubies and emeralds.

Kanauti + Jhumki Design

You can also choose this type of floral design Kanauti with round pendant Jhumkis, featuring beautiful pearl and ruby work.

Pendant Earrings + Pearl Kanauti

You can also get attachable pearl Kanauti. It can be attached to any earrings to provide ear support. Pair it with heavy Kundan and ruby Jhumkis.

Double Jhumki Kanauti Design

To adopt a heavy look in earrings, you can also take a pendant double Jhumki pattern. Both Jhumkis are attached with the help of a chain and worn over the ear.

Stud Earrings + Kanauti

If you have heavy gold stud earrings, you can wear this type of pearl Kanauti with it, which has a small Jhumki with a chain at the back.

Wear Heavy Kanauti with Pendant Earrings

If you have this type of gold pendant earring in a round ball and you want a heavy look with it, then wear Kanauti with inlaid leaf designs.

