Inside Milind Soman's routine, diet and fitness secret

Milind Soman

58-year-old Milind Soman is a model, fitness freak, and actor and the one who holds the title of 'Iron Man' by winning the world's toughest Triathlon Race.

Milind Soman's breakfast

In an interview, Milind said he eats fruits which include whole papaya and half watermelon, 5-6 mangoes in breakfast, and if he still feels hungry, he eats dry fruits or cereals.

Milind Soman's lunch and dinner

Milind mentioned that for lunch, he eats rice, pulses, and vegetables. He repeats the same in dinner which he finishes before 7.30.

Wakeup and sleep time

He wakes up at 5.30 or 6 in the morning and sleeps by 10.30-11 at night.

No sugar intake

Milind stated that he never consumes refined sugar and suggested that if someone wishes to eat sweets, then they should eat jaggery.

Exercises

The 58-year-old said that he does running, 1-minute plank, 1-minute pushup, 1-minute burpee, cycling and swimming.

