Inside Milind Soman's routine, diet and fitness secret

Lifestyle
58-year-old Milind Soman is a model, fitness freak, and actor and the one who holds the title of 'Iron Man' by winning the world's toughest Triathlon Race.
In an interview, Milind said he eats fruits which include whole papaya and half watermelon, 5-6 mangoes in breakfast, and if he still feels hungry, he eats dry fruits or cereals.
Milind mentioned that for lunch, he eats rice, pulses, and vegetables. He repeats the same in dinner which he finishes before 7.30.
He wakes up at 5.30 or 6 in the morning and sleeps by 10.30-11 at night.
Milind stated that he never consumes refined sugar and suggested that if someone wishes to eat sweets, then they should eat jaggery.
The 58-year-old said that he does running, 1-minute plank, 1-minute pushup, 1-minute burpee, cycling and swimming.