Good Friday 2024: Wishes, greetings to send to your loved ones

"On this Good Friday, may the love of Jesus fill your heart, the blessings of the Lord shine upon you, and the grace of the Holy Spirit be with you and your loved ones."
"As we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, may you find peace, hope, and strength in His unwavering love. Sending you warm wishes for a meaningful Good Friday."
"May the significance of this day remind you of the profound love of God and His ultimate sacrifice for us. Wishing you and your family a Good Friday filled with faith and renewal.