Gold rate in India on March 29: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city

The price of gold in India today is Rs 6,171 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6,732 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6186 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6747 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6251 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6819 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6171 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6732 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6171 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6732 per gram for 24-carat gold.