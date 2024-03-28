Lifestyle

Good Friday 2024: 6 things to do on this Christian holiday

Image credits: Freepik

Attend Church Services

Attend special church services held on Good Friday, which often include prayers, hymns, readings from the Bible, and reflections on the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

Image credits: Freepik

Prayer and Meditation

Taking time for personal prayer, meditation, and spiritual reflection on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ is a common practice.

Image credits: Freepik

Stations of the Cross

Some churches hold a devotion known as the Stations of the Cross, where participants meditate on the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion by moving from station to station.

Image credits: Freepik

Fasting and Abstinence

Many Christians observe fasting or abstaining from meat as a way of commemorating the sacrifice of Jesus. This may involve refraining from consuming meat or fasting from food.

Image credits: Freepik

Acts of Charity and Service

Good Friday is also a time for Christians to engage in acts of charity and service to others, following the example of Jesus Christ. 

Image credits: Freepik

Quiet Contemplation

Taking time for quiet contemplation and reflection on the meaning of Good Friday and its significance in the Christian faith can be a meaningful way to observe the day.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One