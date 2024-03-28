Good Friday 2024: 6 things to do on this Christian holiday

Lifestyle
Attend special church services held on Good Friday, which often include prayers, hymns, readings from the Bible, and reflections on the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.
Taking time for personal prayer, meditation, and spiritual reflection on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ is a common practice.
Some churches hold a devotion known as the Stations of the Cross, where participants meditate on the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion by moving from station to station.
Many Christians observe fasting or abstaining from meat as a way of commemorating the sacrifice of Jesus. This may involve refraining from consuming meat or fasting from food.
Good Friday is also a time for Christians to engage in acts of charity and service to others, following the example of Jesus Christ.
Taking time for quiet contemplation and reflection on the meaning of Good Friday and its significance in the Christian faith can be a meaningful way to observe the day.