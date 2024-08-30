Lifestyle

Roses to Honeysuckle: 5 fragrant flowers to spruce up your home garden

Lavender

Lavender's calming scent is not only a treat for senses but also natural insect repellent. Its purple blooms add touch of elegance and its fragrance is known to promote relaxation

Rose

Roses are classic favorites for any garden. Known for their sweet, intoxicating fragrance, they come in a variety of colors and sizes, making them a versatile choice

Jasmine

Jasmine is prized for its small, star-shaped flowers and intense, sweet fragrance. Perfect for climbing structures, this plant can fill your garden with a romantic, heady scent

Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle vines produce beautiful tubular flowers that emit a sweet, honey-like fragrance. They attract hummingbirds and butterflies

Gardenia

Gardenias are known for their creamy white flowers and rich, sweet aroma. These shrubs are ideal for adding a touch of tropical beauty to your garden and thrive in warmer climates

