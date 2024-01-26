India to Brazil: 7 most populous countries in the World

Lifestyle
Explore the dynamics of our world's largest populations in 2024, from India's 1.43 billion to Brazil's 216 million, unveiling unique demographic tales
India reigns supreme with a colossal population of 1.43 billion. Sustaining a 0.81% yearly growth, India balances a youthful population, with an encouraging 36% urbanization
China closely follows, boasting a monumental populace of 1.42 billion. Despite a minute yearly change of -0.02%, China's disciplined one-child policy echoes
The United States, with 340 million inhabitants, stands as a demographic powerhouse. Experiencing a 0.50% growth, the country maintains a comparatively lower fertility rate of 1.7
In fourth position, Indonesia graces the stage with 277 million individuals. A growth rate of 0.74%, nation navigates challenges balancing population growth (2.1 fertility rate)
Pakistan, securing the fifth spot, showcases a formidable population of 240 million. With a robust 1.98% growth rate and a high fertility rate of 3.3
Nigeria, at sixth place, boasts a rapidly growing population of 224 million. With a staggering 2.41% growth rate and a youthful median age of 17
Closing the top 7, Brazil shines with a population of 216 million. Despite a modest growth rate of 0.52%, the country thrives with an 88% urbanization rate