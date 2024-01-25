Republic Day: Designing home spaces inspired by India's diversity

Lifestyle
Mr. Jenis Makwana, Head of Design & Innovation Lab Head, Bonito Designs suggest some ways to decorate your home in a patriotic way.
Throw on tricolor table runners, set the table with saffron and green crockery, and add white linen napkins for that perfect patriotic vibe.
Carve out a specific corner for your bookshelf celebration. Fill it with books from talented Indian authors, exploring the captivating history and diverse culture of India.
Design a corner to showcase traditional musical instruments. It creates a corner that nods to the soulful sounds and significance of music in India's culture.
Turn a particular wall into a captivating collage corner, showcasing India's cultural diversity. From vibrant dance forms to colorful festivals.
Make a heartfelt corner and dedicate it to our freedom fighters. Put up a photo gallery with frames of their inspiring faces making it a little tribute space.