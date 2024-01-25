Lifestyle

Republic Day: Designing home spaces inspired by India's diversity

Image credits: PR

Patriotic ways for home decor

Mr. Jenis Makwana, Head of Design & Innovation Lab Head, Bonito Designs suggest some ways to decorate your home in a patriotic way. 

Image credits: PR

Republic Day themed dining table corner

Throw on tricolor table runners, set the table with saffron and green crockery, and add white linen napkins for that perfect patriotic vibe. 

Image credits: PR

Patriotic bookshelf styling corner

Carve out a specific corner for your bookshelf celebration. Fill it with books from talented Indian authors, exploring the captivating history and diverse culture of India. 

Image credits: PR

Cultural instrument display corner

Design a corner to showcase traditional musical instruments. It creates a corner that nods to the soulful sounds and significance of music in India's culture. 

Image credits: PR

Cultural collage wall corner

Turn a particular wall into a captivating collage corner, showcasing India's cultural diversity. From vibrant dance forms to colorful festivals. 

Image credits: PR

Freedom fighters photo gallery corner

Make a heartfelt corner and dedicate it to our freedom fighters. Put up a photo gallery with frames of their inspiring faces making it a little tribute space. 

Image credits: PR
Find Next One