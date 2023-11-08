Lifestyle
7 remedies to relieve leg cramps in seconds
Image credits: Pexels
Get up and stand for some time
Image credits: Freepik
Wiggle your leg while you walk around
Image credits: Freepik
Use your hands or a roller to massage the muscles
Image credits: Freepik
Stretch the cramped muscle and gently rub it
Image credits: Freepik
Drink water
Image credits: Freepik
Apply a heat pad or washcloth
Image credits: Freepik
Take pain medications to help with the pain.
Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One