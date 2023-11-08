Lifestyle

7 remedies to relieve leg cramps in seconds

Image credits: Pexels

Get up and stand for some time

Image credits: Freepik

Wiggle your leg while you walk around

Image credits: Freepik

Use your hands or a roller to massage the muscles

Image credits: Freepik

Stretch the cramped muscle and gently rub it

Image credits: Freepik

Drink water

Image credits: Freepik

Apply a heat pad or washcloth

Image credits: Freepik

Take pain medications to help with the pain.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One