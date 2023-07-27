Lifestyle

Basil to Sunflower: 7 easy-to-grow plants for amateur gardeners

Remember, every plant needs attention and care, but these options are forgiving for beginners and can yield beautiful results in your garden.

Image credits: Pexels

Basil

A fragrant herb that thrives in well-draining soil and full sunlight. Perfect for adding fresh flavor to various dishes.

Image credits: Pexels

Chives

These onion-flavored herbs are simple to grow in containers or beds. They prefer sunlight and require moderate watering.

Image credits: Pexels

Marigold

These vibrant flowers are low-maintenance and deter pests. They love sunlight and can grow in various soil types.

Image credits: Pexels

Mint

A hardy herb that spreads quickly, so it's best grown in containers to prevent it from taking over. Prefers partial shade and regular watering.

Image credits: Pexels

Nasturtium

Edible and decorative, nasturtiums thrive in poor soil and prefer sunny spots. Their bright flowers bring a pop of color to any garden.

Image credits: Pexels

Zucchini

A fast-growing and prolific vegetable, zucchini thrives in fertile soil and sunlight. Regular harvesting encourages more fruiting.

Image credits: Pexels

Sunflowers

These cheerful giants are easy to grow from seeds, requiring little care besides ample sunlight and well-drained soil.

Image credits: Pexels
