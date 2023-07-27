Basil to Sunflower: 7 easy-to-grow plants for amateur gardeners

Lifestyle
Remember, every plant needs attention and care, but these options are forgiving for beginners and can yield beautiful results in your garden.
A fragrant herb that thrives in well-draining soil and full sunlight. Perfect for adding fresh flavor to various dishes.
These onion-flavored herbs are simple to grow in containers or beds. They prefer sunlight and require moderate watering.
These vibrant flowers are low-maintenance and deter pests. They love sunlight and can grow in various soil types.
A hardy herb that spreads quickly, so it's best grown in containers to prevent it from taking over. Prefers partial shade and regular watering.
Edible and decorative, nasturtiums thrive in poor soil and prefer sunny spots. Their bright flowers bring a pop of color to any garden.
A fast-growing and prolific vegetable, zucchini thrives in fertile soil and sunlight. Regular harvesting encourages more fruiting.
These cheerful giants are easy to grow from seeds, requiring little care besides ample sunlight and well-drained soil.