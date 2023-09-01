Lifestyle

Aloo Tikki to Samosa: 7 popular snacks in North India

Crispy potato pattice seasoned with spices served with chutney is Aloo Tikki. Here are 7 popular snacks in North India.

Dahi Papdi Chaat

Layers of crispy papdi filled with chutneys, yoghurt and spices, Dahi Papdi Chaat is another popular snack in North India.

Galouti Kebab

These are succulent and melt-in-your-mouth meat-filled tender kebabs enjoyed with chutney and apt for tea time.

Methi Mathri

These are savoury crackers made with methi and are perfect for tea time.

Chole Bhature

Fluffy deep-fried bread with spicy chickpea curry, Chole Bhature is a yummy combination and is enjoyed as a snack in North India.

Bikaneri Bhujia

These are the spicy potato-tasting gram flour savoury noodles that are apt for your tea time.

Samosa

Triangular fried pastry filled with potato filling or minced meat, chicken is another North Indian snack delicacy for tea time.

