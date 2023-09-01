Aloo Tikki to Samosa: 7 popular snacks in North India

Lifestyle
Crispy potato pattice seasoned with spices served with chutney is Aloo Tikki. Here are 7 popular snacks in North India.
Layers of crispy papdi filled with chutneys, yoghurt and spices, Dahi Papdi Chaat is another popular snack in North India.
These are succulent and melt-in-your-mouth meat-filled tender kebabs enjoyed with chutney and apt for tea time.
These are savoury crackers made with methi and are perfect for tea time.
Fluffy deep-fried bread with spicy chickpea curry, Chole Bhature is a yummy combination and is enjoyed as a snack in North India.
These are the spicy potato-tasting gram flour savoury noodles that are apt for your tea time.
Triangular fried pastry filled with potato filling or minced meat, chicken is another North Indian snack delicacy for tea time.