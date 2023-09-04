Lifestyle

Zinnia to Verbana: 7 flowers that attract butterflies

Zinnia to Verbana are 7 flowers that attract butterflies with their vibrant colors, continuous blooms, and nectar-rich rewards

Zinnia

Their vibrant colors red, orange, pink, are a favorite among butterflies, they offer nectar-rich blooms and a wide landing platform, making it easy for butterflies to feed

Lantana

Lantana's multicolored flower heads produce an abundance of nectar, drawing in butterflies with their sweet scent

Black-eyed Susan

These cheerful yellow perennials with dark centers are a butterfly delight. Their daisy-like flowers offer easy access to nectar and are particularly attractive

Verbana

Verbena's clusters of small, fragrant flowers are a butterfly magnet. Their continuous blooming throughout the summer provides a steady source of nectar

Butterfly Bush

The butterfly bush is a superstar in butterfly gardens. Its long spikes of fragrant, colorful blossoms are rich in nectar and can lure numerous butterfly species

Coneflower

Coneflowers, with their striking purple petals and prominent seed heads, are a favorite among many butterfly species

Milkweed

As the primary host plant for monarch butterfly larvae, milkweed is crucial in any butterfly garden

